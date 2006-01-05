Nokia add Bluetooth to two popular handsets

Nokia has announced that it will be adding Bluetooth functionality to two of its most popular handsets.

Building upon the popularity of the Nokia 6101 and Nokia 6102 phones, Nokia today announced the Nokia 6102i and Nokia 6103 phones, both of which add Bluetooth technology.

The Nokia 6102i phone carries on the same striking design found on the Nokia 6102 phone, while the new Nokia 6103 phone features an updated modern look but retains the compact size.

The Nokia 6102i and Nokia 6103 phones will be available in a GSM 900/1800/1900 version primarily for markets in Europe, Africa and Asia while a GSM 850/1800/1900 version will be available primarily for markets in the Americas.

Both phones are planned to be available during the 1st quarter of 2006 and are expected to retail for approximately £200, before applicable taxes or subsidies.

"The Nokia 6101 and Nokia 6102 phones have proven to be extremely successful. The combination of a modern, compact folding design with a strong feature set and Nokia's easy-to-use interface has proven to be an irresistible draw for customers shopping for a mid-range handset", said Aage Snorgaard senior vice president of broad appeal products for Nokia. "With Bluetooth technology currently being on the top of many customers 'wish lists', the addition of Bluetooth technology to this equation will make the Nokia 6102i and Nokia 6103 phones even more attractive to wireless consumers".