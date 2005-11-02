Nokia expand N series range with three new handsets

Nokia has announced three new multimedia handsets including the world's first mobile device with a built-in DVB-H receiver.

The Nokia N92, the Nokia N71 and the Nokia N80 will allow users to wirelessly watch mobile TV, stream music, share photos and send emails with attachments, using technologies such as 3G, WLAN and Universal Plug and Play (UPnP).

The Nokia N92 is the world's first mobile device with a built-in DVB-H receiver, making it possible for users to watch and record live TV at any time. Based on open standards, DVB-H is the leading mobile-TV broadcasting technology, enabling low-cost delivery of high-quality broadcast programs to mass audiences.

The Nokia N92 features applications and functionalities that make it easy for users to watch and search for TV programs, create personal channel lists, subscribe to TV-channel packages, set program reminders and access interactive TV services. The ergonomic form factor includes media keys, a view mode and a large (2.8") anti-glare QVGA screen supporting 16 million colours.

The Nokia N71 is the latest member of the Nokia XpressMusic family and will feature a FM radio and support for digital music and videos. The Nokia N71 also features the new Nokia Web Browser with Mini Map. This allows a semi-transparent, zoomed-out view of a web page, so that users can quickly orientate themselves on a handset screen.

Nokia N80 will come equipped with WLAN and 3G, the Nokia N80 is the world's first handset to feature UPnP technology. This allows it to be used as a remote control for wirelessly swapping content between compatible PCs, audio equipment and TVs. Images and video stored on the Nokia N80 or on a compatible PC can be viewed on a TV, for instance, while music stored on the device can be played through an audio system. Nokia N80 users can also print wirelessly to any UPnP-enabled printer. In addition, the Nokia N80 supports most commonly used email solutions and office-application formats.