  MIT and Nokia join forces for joint research laboratory

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Nokia Research Center today announced a research collaboration to advance mobile computing and communications technologies.

CSAIL and Nokia will establish a new research facility - the Nokia Research Center Cambridge - near the MIT campus in the US, where researchers from MIT and Nokia will work closely together on a new vision for mobile computing.

"Information and communication technologies are becoming ever more critical in all aspects of our personal and professional lives", said MIT President Susan Hockfield. "By carrying out long-term research in these fields, including novel uses of hand-held devices, MIT and Nokia will make new communication opportunities and services available for people around the globe".

The collaborative work of the Nokia Research Center Cambridge will center on a view of the future where small handheld devices such as mobile phones will become parts of an "ecosystem" of information, services, peripherals, sensors and other devices.

Approximately 20 researchers from MIT and 20 researchers from Nokia will participate in joint projects.

It will begin operations on January 1, 2006. Five initial research projects have already been planned.

Meanwhile...

Palm has opened a Research and Development Centre at Swords, Co. Dublin, with the support of IDA Ireland (Industrial Development Agency). The centre will develop custom software applications for Palm Treo smartphones for the mobile operators in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.