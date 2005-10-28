MIT and Nokia join forces for joint research laboratory
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Nokia Research Center today announced a research collaboration to advance mobile computing and communications technologies.
CSAIL and Nokia will establish a new research facility - the Nokia Research Center Cambridge - near the MIT campus in the US, where researchers from MIT and Nokia will work closely together on a new vision for mobile computing.
"Information and communication technologies are becoming ever more critical in all aspects of our personal and professional lives", said MIT President Susan Hockfield. "By carrying out long-term research in these fields, including novel uses of hand-held devices, MIT and Nokia will make new communication opportunities and services available for people around the globe".
The collaborative work of the Nokia Research Center Cambridge will center on a view of the future where small handheld devices such as mobile phones will become parts of an "ecosystem" of information, services, peripherals, sensors and other devices.
Approximately 20 researchers from MIT and 20 researchers from Nokia will participate in joint projects.
It will begin operations on January 1, 2006. Five initial research projects have already been planned.
Meanwhile...
Palm has opened a Research and Development Centre at Swords, Co. Dublin, with the support of IDA Ireland (Industrial Development Agency). The centre will develop custom software applications for Palm Treo smartphones for the mobile operators in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Apple iPhone 8 review: The compact iPhone should not be overlooked
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: Strong and steady
- Apple iPhone X review: The future of Apple smartphones
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
Comments