Nokia launch the Nokia 7360, Nokia 7370 and Nokia 7380

Nokia has extended its fashion range of phones with three new models - the Nokia 7360, Nokia 7370 and Nokia 7380.

"For many consumers, the mobile phone has truly become an extension of their personal style - it is a fashion statement as well as an advanced communications device", says Alastair Curtis, Vice President of Design at Nokia's Mobile Phones division. "Every detail of these products, from the nature-inspired graphics to the velvet-lined pouches, has been carefully considered with the style-conscious individual in mind. We are very confident that consumers who appreciate design and attention to detail will fall in love with the L'Amour Collection".

In the design and development of the L'Amour Collection, Nokia's Design team looked to materials such as amber, ceramic, turquoise, silk and enamel for inspiration. Craft techniques, such as enamelling and etching, added a creative spark to the graphics, materials, finishes and colours selected for each model in the collection.

The Nokia 7380 features an etched mirrored surface, a leather cover and a mirrored display. The phone also houses a 2 megapixel camera with 4x zoom and voice dialing due to the keyless dial.

The estimated retail price of the Nokia 7380 is expected to be approximately €500 (£340), excluding taxes and subsidies. The Nokia 7380 is expected to be available in Q1, 2006.

The Nokia 7370 is a swivel design and features a 2 inch QVGA color screen (320 x 240 pixels), 1.3 megapixel camera with 8x digital zoom and 3D sound effects. It is available in two colour schemes, coffee brown and warm amber, with each model offering a distinct set of graphics, screensavers and even dedicated camera keys.

The estimated retail price of the Nokia 7370 is expected to be approximately €300 (£200), excluding taxes and subsidies. The Nokia 7370 is expected to be available in Q1, 2006.

The final phone to be launched is the Nokia 7360. It is also available in the two signature L'Amour Collection colour schemes, coffee brown and warm amber. The phone will feature an integrated VGA camera, stereo FM radio and MP3 ring tones.

The estimated retail price of the Nokia 7360 is expected to be approximately €200 (£136), excluding taxes and subsidies. The Nokia 7360 is expected to be available in Q1, 2006.