Nokia announces The Nokia E60, Nokia E61 and Nokia E70

Nokia announced today the addition of three new models to its portfolio of business-optimized devices. The Nokia E60, Nokia E61 and Nokia E70.

Offering 3G, WLAN, Bluetooth and Infrared connectivity, the new models will go up directly against the new Sony Ericsson P990, the Treo 650 and Rim's Blackberry.

The new Nokia E series devices are built on the latest edition of the Series 60 Platform and support most mobile email solutions like BlackBerry Connect, GoodLink from Good Technology, Nokia Business Center, Seven Mobile Mail, Seven Always-On Mail and Visto Mobile.

The devices will also offer Internet (Voice over IP) phone calls, Push to talk, and other SIP-based call services.

The Nokia E61 will feature a four-way joystick and full keyboard combined with a wide 16 million colour screen making mobile email easier than ever before. Supporting multiple mobile email clients like BlackBerry Connect, GoodLink, Nokia Business Center, Seven Mobile Mail, Seven Always-On Mail, and Visto Mobile. Users will also be able to manage full attachments such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDF viewer and ZIP manager, and an editing function (document, spreadsheet and presentation) are included.

The Nokia E70 looks like a smartphone wiith keyboard. Nokia will offer two versions of the Nokia E70 - one optimized for mobile networks in Europe and Asia (GSM900/1800/1900/WCDMA 2100) and one optimized for mobile networks in the Americas (GSM850/1800/1900), yet both versions are able to roam in GSM networks across regions.

The Nokia E60, Nokia E61 and the Nokia E70 will be available in the first quarter of 2006 worldwide.