  Nokia 6630 gets music makeover

Nokia following hot on the heals of Sony Ericsson and Motorola has announced a Music Edition to its 6630 handset. The new handset will be a special music version of the 3G smartphone.

The updated music player will include a 256Mb memory card lets you store up to 15 CDs worth of music, the Nokia PC Suite software and a Nokia USB MMC/SD reader. The phone will also feature a 3.5 mm stereo jack for connecting headphones.

Available in either Rustic Red or Aluminum Grey also sports a 1.3 megapixel camera, mobile broadband access with WCDMA networks, mobile email and streaming video support.

Nokia today also launched the Nokia Music Pack, a bundled package of enhancements that makes it easy to enjoy your music collection on your mobile device. The package includes the Nokia Audio Adapter, the Nokia 256 MB MMC Card, the Nokia USB MMC/SD reader and Nokia Stereo Audio Cable.

The handset will be available later this month in Europe, the Middle Eastern and Africa.