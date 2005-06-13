Nokia introduces the Nokia 6280, 6270, 6111, 6265, 6060, 2255 and 2125 models

Easy-to-use menus, stylish designs at the heart of new handsets for WCDMA, GSM and CDMA markets

In a day of mobile phone launches, Nokia has introduced seven new handsets under the heading "Simple Pleasures." Four new slide phones, two folding designs and a traditional monoblock design were revealed in Finland. All seven models are expected to begin shipping in the second half of 2005.

The Nokia 6280 strengthens its 3G offering and is equipped with a 2-megapixel and a VGA camera, 262k colour screen.

The Nokia 6270 will also feature a 2-megapixel camera with flash and landscape mode. Like the 6280 it will have a 262k colour screen, MP3 and AAC support and quadband GSM 850/900/1800/1900 connectivity.

The Nokia 6111 will offer a 1-megapixel camera and flash with 6x digital zoom. It will offer Push to talk alongside tri-band connectivity as well as offering Bluetooth

The Nokia 6265 features a slightly larger display (240 x 320 pixels), a 2 megapixel camera with LED flash, MP3 player, Bluetooth wireless technology and miniSD card support into a design that measures 22 mm thin. The Nokia 6265 includes 24MB of on board memory.

The Nokia 6060 and Nokia 2255 and Nokia 2125 are Nokia's entry-level offering.