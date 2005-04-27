Nokia go for music with 4Gb hard drive mobile phone

Nokia has opted to enter the music player market and challenge MP3 player manufacturers with a new phone that will allow you to store up to 3000 songs on its 4Gb hard drive.

The Nokia N91 multimedia is the company's latest device optimized for music. Consumers can store up to 3000 CD-quality songs on the integrated 4-gigabyte hard disk. The phone is also packed with multiple connectivity options, such as 3G WCDMA, WLAN, Bluetooth and USB 2.0. The Nokia N91 is expected to become commercially available worldwide by the end of 2005.

The Nokia is promising up to 12.5 hours of playback, considerably less than the 30 hours promised by Sony Ericsson's W800i model, via the integrated loudspeaker or the included stereo headset with remote control or via the 3.5mm stereo jack. The Nokia N91 supports a wide range of digital music formats including MP3, M4A, AAC and WMA.

The Nokia N90 multimedia is geared towards the camera phone photographer. Being the world's first camera phone equipped with Carl Zeiss optics, the Nokia N90 offers superior quality photography with a possibility to instantly print and share the shots over distances. Boasting a 2 megapixel camera and VHS resolution video capture among its advanced imaging features, the Nokia N90 multimedia helps people to capture memories at their convenience. Based on a pioneering multi-hinge twist-and-shoot design, the Nokia N90 is expected to become available during the second quarter of 2005.

The Nokia N70 multimedia is the world's smallest Series 60 based 3G WCDMA device with a 2 megapixel camera, combining the elegant Nokia Nseries design with easy mobile photography. Offering the full Nokia Nseries multimedia feature set, including push email, HTML browser, music player and FM radio with stereo audio, the Nokia N70 is expected to become available during the third quarter of 2005.