Nokia adds 6680, 6681 and 6101 to phone range at 3GSM
Nokia has announced three new handsets at 3GSM in Cannes today. The Nokia 6680 is a 3G smartphone while the 6681 is its EDGE 2G variant. The 6680 features two integrated cameras, while both offer a 1.3megapixel camera on the rear, a flash, and a bright screen of up to 262k colours.
Based on the Series 60 Platform, the tri-band phone for GSM 900/1800/1900, EDGE and WCDMA will be available in March 2005.
The phones will also support Nokia XpressPrint and PictBridge allowing you to connect it directly to a printer via a USB cable. Furthermore, the MMC card can conveniently be extracted from the side of the phone and inserted into a compatible printer for easy mobile printing.
Both models will support the mobile music solution for operators that Nokia and Loudeye announced earlier today.
Nokia also announced the budget Nokia 6101 today. The compact, triband phone will be available in two versions: a GSM 900/1800/1900 version primarily for Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Asian markets, and a GSM 850/1800/1900 model targeted towards the Americas.
The phone features a built-in VGA camera and push to talk functionality. The phone is expected to start shipping in the second quarter of 2005.
