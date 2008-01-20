Win 1 of 3 Nokia 6300 mobile phones
As part of a special promotion for Pocket-Lint readers Talkmobile are offering the chance to win one of 3 stylish Nokia 6300 phones with a Talkmobile SIM. The Nokia 6300 is a super-slim and super-light handset with amazing capabilities - a 2 megapixel camera, MP3 player, FM radio and PC synchronisation!"
"Talkmobile SIMple is a great new mobile service from The Carphone Warehouse.
It combines the benefits of a contract phone with the convenience of pay as you go: its only £6 per month, you can leave after 3 months, and you get 50 free mins and 50 free texts per month. Even better you can use the free minutes to call over 60 countries worldwide, and you get 500 free texts per month to other Talkmobile users! And if this is not enough, the first 2 months are absolutely free!
This competition has finished.
