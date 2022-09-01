Nokia G60 5G is an affordable mid-range smartphone promising 3 years of software support

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia's G Series is an affordable run of devices and the latest edition is the Nokia G60 5G, broadly updating the Nokia G50 of 2021.

Nokia's story behind this device is once again about sustainability, pushing the message that it uses up to 60 per cent recycled plastics on the frame and 100 per cent recycled plastic for the back.

This is backed up by 3-years of both security updates and OS updates, with the aim being to reduce the rate of turnover on such devices.

There are some pretty big updates over the G50, however, with a move to Snapdragon 695 5G, and a 6.58-inch display offering 120Hz refresh rates.

The Nokia G60 hangs onto features you expect from a mid-range device, like the 3.5mm headphone socket and support for microSD up to 1TB.

There's a 4500mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

Turning to the cameras, the Nokia G60 will have a 50-megapixel main camera, supported by a 5-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth.

It will come in with black or grey colours and is firmly in the realms of the mid-range, including the £249.99 price.

But this phone is also available on Nokia's new Circular scheme (in the UK and Germany), where you can pay a £12.50 monthly price (with a £30 setup fee) and basically lease the phone from Nokia in exchange for rewards which can be redeemed against environmental projects.

The Nokia G60 will be available from September 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.