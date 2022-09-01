Nokia X30 5G wants to be a greener mid-range phone, boosting recycled material use

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia wants to dominate the affordable end of the smartphone spectrum and while many have been waiting for a flagship phone, HMD Global seems happy to refresh the mid-range instead.

Which is where the Nokia X30 5G comes in. Looking to boost Nokia's green credentials, the Nokia X30 uses 100 per cent recycled aluminium for the frame and 65 per cent recycled plastic for the back.

With 3 years of security updates - and a 3-year warranty - Nokia hopes you'll hang on to this phone a little longer, and avoid it heading into landfill after a couple of years.

To help boost these aims, Nokia is also launching the Circular scheme, a subscription service for buying its devices that will reward you with "Seeds" you can spend on eco rewards, while also offering to recycle your devices when you're finished with them - again aiming to avoid e-waste. The aim is to reward you for holding onto your phone for longer, in exchange for a monthly fee, rather than paying the full cost upfront.

As for the phone itself, there's protection against damage too, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and an IP67 rating.

It's firmly in the mid-range, however, powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G, with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

There's a 6.43-inch AMOLED display offering 90Hz, and a 4200mAh battery - along with support for 33W charging.

The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera on the rear with OIS, along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide, while the front camera is 16-megapixels.

The Nokia X30 doesn't stray too far from the previous Nokia X devices, but the design has shifted away from the round camera design on the rear to something that's a little closer to Nokia's lower positioned Nokia G devices.

The Nokia X30 will be available in late September, from £399, or from £25 a month on Circular with a £30 setup fee.

Ironically, it comes in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours - there's no green option.

Writing by Chris Hall.