Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a retro feature phone with built-in wireless headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Some of you might remember Nokia's XpressMusic phones. Launched in 2006, they were designed to rival Sony Ericsson's Walkman devices, leading to a range of phones with specific music functionality.

Nokia has launched its latest feature phone that very much continues the series and it's called the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. It builds on the Nokia 5310 launched in 2020.

It's a feature phone running S30+ software and rocking a retro-vintage T9 keyboard, but it's what's on the back of the phone that's going to get people excited.

Yes, the 5710 XpressAudio comes with its own headphones that tuck into the back of the device, with a sliding cover. That means you don't have to worry about carrying around your headset - the buds are just there, ready to be used, whenever you feel like you need music.

There's a big advantage here too: you just need to slip your phone in your pocket and you don't have to worry about carrying around a case to put them away in.

Otherwise the phone is very much Nokia feature phone territory, supporting 4G and offering a 2.4-inch display, a basic camera and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

The question, of course is where you're going to get your music from. There's an FM tuner on board and an MP3 player … and that's what you'll have to use for your music, because there's no Spotify on this phone.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will be available for £74.99 from July 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.