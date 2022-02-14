Nokia G21 now available, 6.5-inch, 90Hz for just £150

(Pocket-lint) - HMD Global has announced an affordable successor to the popular Nokia G20.

The Nokia G21 has a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, triple-lens rear camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage.

It can be expanded by a further 512GB through microSD, but its biggest feature is perhaps the battery life. The brand claims that it can last up to three days on a single charge.

That's because it sports a 5,050mAh battery and includes a Super Battery Saver mode that you can activate. It will still allow you access to key features, but shuts down everything else to eke out extra juice.

It also supports 18W fast charging.

The rear camera is lead by a 50-megapixel main sensor, plus 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cams. There front camera is centred in a waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Nokia G21 is available in the UK now, priced at £150.

Also announced is the Nokia G11 for those on an even tighter budget. Priced at £120, it'll come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage when it releases in March.

"The two devices epitomise the durability and long-lasting battery life qualities Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago. This combined with the best of Android software, and more security updates than the competition within this price category, cements our vision for 2022 and beyond,” said HMD Global's CEO, Florian Seiche.

Writing by Rik Henderson.