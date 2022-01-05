Nokia expands offering for the US with five new affordable handsets

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia's return to smartphones hasn't quite followed the path that many expected, with success found at the affordable end of the market rather than in the flagship space.

With that in mind, Nokia has announced five new models for the US market, all of which come in at under $250. Four of these models are Android devices, with the fifth, the Nokia 2760 Flip, a feature phone running Kai OS.

The new Android devices are as follows:

Nokia C100, 4G, $99

Nokia C200, 4G, $119

Nokia G100, 4G, $149

Nokia G400, 5G, $239

These models will be appearing from the likes of Tracfone, DISH Wireless, Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile and all will be appearing in the first half of 2022.

The Nokia G400 is a Snapdragon 480 5G phone and offers a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering a fresh design and a triple camera on the rear.

The Nokia G100 is Snapdragon 615, 4G, has a 5000mAh battery and packs the fingerprint scanner into the power button. It also has a 6.5-inch display.

The Nokia C200 is a 6.1-inch device, uses the MediaTek Helio A22 and has a 4000mAh battery.

The Nokia C100 is a 5.45-inch phone, with the Helio A22 and a 3000mAh battery. It only has an 8-megapixel camera.

"In the last six months, we've captured market share from some of the industry's most entrenched companies while making premium features more and more affordable. The growth of our new relationships with Consumer Cellular and DISH Wireless in addition to our ongoing relationship with T-Mobile and Tracfone, are just the start of what's to come," said Cristian Capelli, vice president North America, HMD Global.