Nokia G50 launched: Sub £200 5G phone with a big battery

(Pocket-lint) - HMD Global has unveiled the latest in its lineup of affordable Android smartphones in its G-series family, bringing 5G and a 5000mAh battery in a phone that costs just under £200.

It's called the Nokia G50 and is designed to be future proof in more ways than one. Part of that future-proofing is the 5G capabilities of the phone, the other is being in the Android One program.

Both combined means you'll get access to the faster network speeds when you're in a 5G area, while Android One ensures you should get regular security and software updates for two years.

Unlike the top tier flagship phones, the G50 is more about being a practical every day device for those on a budget. That means you get convenient features like a 3.5mm headphone port, a bloat-free version of Android, and a battery that can last two days on a full charge.

Apple's iPhone 13 launch event special - Pocket-lint Podcast 121 By Rik Henderson · 22 September 2021

Other specs include a large 6.82-inch LCD display on the front with a small v-shaped notch cutout at the top, plus a physical fingerprint scanner that's built into the power button on the right.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor, which ships alongside either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. You can expand that too if you want, using the microSD card tray.

It features a triple camera system on the back, housed in a classic Nokia-esque circular protrusion containing a 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia G50 launches in the UK today in two colours: Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun, and will cost £199 for the 4GB/64GB variant.