Nokia G50 specs revealed in TENAA listing

(Pocket-lint) - The Nokia G50, like many handsets before they release into the current smartphone market, isn't exactly the world's best-kept secret. The official Nokia Instagram channel in France, after all, recently had to hastily delete a post about the phone after realising it hadn't actually been announced yet.

Now the phone's specifications have also lost a bit of their mystery, after the phone's TENAA certification was confirmed, laying out a bunch of its internal specs for all the world to see. It can't be easy launching phones nowadays!

The details include a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display that'll boast 720 × 1640 resolution, and the option of 2, 4, 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, quite a range. Internal storage amounts are similarly variable, going from 64GB up to 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The G50's dimensions and weight are included at 173.83×77.68×8.85mm and 220 grams. Its actual processor isn't openly named but will run at 2GHz, while the camera array is a little more detailed. It'll contain a 48MP shooter, alongside whatever other options Nokia deems worthy of inclusion.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 1 September 2021

A 4850mAh battery rounds out the specs list, so all that really remains is to see how and when Nokia officially unveil the G50, and what pricing they attach to it when they do so - we'll be keeping an eye out.