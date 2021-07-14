Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia's next phone will launch on 27 July, could be the XR20 tough phone

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Nokia's next phone will launch on 27 July, could be the XR20 tough phone
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has started teasing the launch of its next handset, taking to its social media channels to alert fans.

Nokia has had a quieter year than normal, launching the newly positioned X devices along with some phones at the affordable end of the scale. Nokia doesn't say much about what to expect, except that you'll never need a case again.

The displayed phone appears to be the Nokia X10 in the compostable case that comes in the box - but the suggestion is that this is either going to be a rugged device, or just that Nokia is going to step-up the protection levels on the device.

Fans are making the link to the indestructible Nokia 3310 meme, but so far there's little evidence about what this device will actually be.

There have been various rumours over the past months. We've seen flagship level leaks running all the way back to gossip about a replacement for the Nokia 9 PureView and more recently we've seen Nokia X50 and X60 float past as rumours.

But what this points to is another rumour - the Nokia XR20. This is thought to be a rugged version of the Nokia X20.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Philips sound, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 111
Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Philips sound, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 111 By Rik Henderson ·

Some leaked specs have surfaced and it's not a direct version of the X20, as it appears as though it might have 48-megapixel main and 8-megapixel selfie cameras like the X10, but with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Leaked specs otherwise suggest it's the same as the Nokia X10 and X20 (which are very closely positioned), with Snapdragon 480 5G expected, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 6.67-inch display. Exactly how the phone will be made tougher we don't know - an IP rating, harder shell or higher grade materials might all be in the mix.

There's not long to go, but we'll bring you all the details of Nokia's launch plans as soon as they are known.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 14 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Google Pixel 6 and 6 XL names appear in developer form
Google Pixel 6 and 6 XL names appear in developer form By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Release date, features, rumours, and news
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Release date, features, rumours, and news By Maggie Tillman ·
  • Source: NOKIA XR20, NOKIA 6310, AND NOKIA C30 LISTED WITH SPECIFICATIONS BEFORE THE LAUNCH - nokiamob.net
  • Source: Nokia Mobile on Twitter - twitter.com
Sections Phones