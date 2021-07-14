Nokia's next phone will launch on 27 July, could be the XR20 tough phone

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has started teasing the launch of its next handset, taking to its social media channels to alert fans.

Nokia has had a quieter year than normal, launching the newly positioned X devices along with some phones at the affordable end of the scale. Nokia doesn't say much about what to expect, except that you'll never need a case again.

The displayed phone appears to be the Nokia X10 in the compostable case that comes in the box - but the suggestion is that this is either going to be a rugged device, or just that Nokia is going to step-up the protection levels on the device.

Fans are making the link to the indestructible Nokia 3310 meme, but so far there's little evidence about what this device will actually be.

There have been various rumours over the past months. We've seen flagship level leaks running all the way back to gossip about a replacement for the Nokia 9 PureView and more recently we've seen Nokia X50 and X60 float past as rumours.

But what this points to is another rumour - the Nokia XR20. This is thought to be a rugged version of the Nokia X20.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Philips sound, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 111 By Rik Henderson · 14 July 2021

Some leaked specs have surfaced and it's not a direct version of the X20, as it appears as though it might have 48-megapixel main and 8-megapixel selfie cameras like the X10, but with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Leaked specs otherwise suggest it's the same as the Nokia X10 and X20 (which are very closely positioned), with Snapdragon 480 5G expected, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 6.67-inch display. Exactly how the phone will be made tougher we don't know - an IP rating, harder shell or higher grade materials might all be in the mix.

There's not long to go, but we'll bring you all the details of Nokia's launch plans as soon as they are known.