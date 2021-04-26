Nokia X50 could be a Nokia 8.3 5G successor with 108MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - HMD Global could be preparing for the launch of a flagship phone to succeed the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Given that Nokia changed its naming in 2021, it is being speculated that it might be called the Nokia X50, but so far there's little evidence that this is the name it will have at launch.

The timeframe for this launch, according to Nokia Power User who brings us the details, would be targeting the second half of the year for a launch. This is a common time for Nokia to launch devices, often rolling out phones at Mobile World Congress, but then having another device to launch later in the year.

Moving onto the specs, and the source suggests that the new Nokia flagship could launch on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775, or SM7350. This raises a number of questions, because Qualcomm hasn't announced Snapdragon 775, instead launching the Snapdragon 780G earlier in 2021.

Although Qualcomm has launched intermediary products in the past, it would seem a little odd if Nokia wasn't to use hardware already announced, that bettered the performance of Snapdragon 765G.

Moving on the display is said to be 6.5-inches with a Quad HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There's said to be a 6000mAh battery. While the big battery would prove popular, the Quad HD resolution we're not certain about - it would seem to be slightly off trend, especially for more affordable devices.

For the cameras, it's said there will be a 108-megapixel main camera, part of a five-camera array, but we suspect the others will be ultra-wide, depth, macro and telephoto, rather than the system Nokia attempted to deploy on the Nokia 9 PureView.

Exactly where this would leave Nokia we can't be sure: the camera sounds excessive - if five lenses are really being pursued - with most quality phones ignoring depth and macro sensors of late. Even the move to 108-megapixels would raise questions, because if this is true, it sounds like Nokia chasing specs, rather than quality.

Still, there's very little evidence that any of this is authentic, but we'll be watching the leaks over the coming months to see if anything else emerges.

Writing by Chris Hall.