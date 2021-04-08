Nokia C20, G20 and X20 lead new affordable phone ranges from HMD Mobile

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has unveiled its latest affordable phone ranges, and has split them up into three families. We now have a Nokia C-series, G-series and X-series, each with two new models.

To keep its naming strategy simple, the new ranges each has a '10' and '20' model, which means specifically for early 2021 there's a C10, C20, G10, G20, X10 and X20.

Pricing ramps up in small increments as you take a step up the ranges, meaning Nokia has a relatively simple tiered pricing system.

Android 11 (Go edition)

6.5-inch HD+ (720p) display

5MP front and back cameras

Removable 3000mAh battery

The C-series is the most budget-friendly option and keeps things simple in terms of features. Both the C10 and C20 feature a 6.5-inch LCD 720p display with a v-shaped notch at the top for the selfie camera.

They both feature 5-megapixel front and rear cameras for snapping photos and selfies, and feature removable 3000mAh batteries. Both are also powered by low-end Unisoc processors with the C20 featuring a slightly more powerful version.

Because it aims to be a practical phone, that removable battery is joined by a 3.5mm port for headphones, plus support for microSD card expansion up to 256GB.

Internal RAM and storage will be either 1GB/16GB or 2GB/32GB for the C20 while the C10 will feature a 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB and 2GB/16GB models depending on market.

In the UK, only the C20 will be available as a 1GB/16GB version and will cost just £79 when it launches in early June.

Three day battery - 5050mAh

Mediatek G25/G35 processor

6.5-inch HD+ (720p) display

Triple/quad camera systems

The G-series steps things up a bit from the C-series and offers Mediatek chipsets instead of the Unisoc silicon. They also add the benefit of extra battery life and more cameras on the back.

Both phones feature a non-removable 5050mAh battery which Nokia says will get you through three days before needing to be plugged in to charge again.

The G10's main 13-megapixel camera is only joined by low 2-megapixel resolution depth and macro sensors, while the G20 has a sligthly more useful array. It has a 48-megapixel primary alongside a 5-megapixel ultrawide and the depth and macro sensors.

Both phones run Android 11 out of the box and come with the promise of two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates.

In the UK, the G-series will be just over £100. The G10 will come with 3GB/32GB RAM/storage and be available for £109 at the end of April, while the G20 will cost £129 for 4GB/64GB and launches in May.

Snapdragon 480 5G processor

Android 11

6.67-inch FHD+ display (1080p)

Quad cameras with Zeiss optics

4470mAh battery with 18W charging

On to the top tier of this new, affordable phone family: the X series. They come with the Snapdragon 480 5G processor, which means that not only should they be more powerful than the other two ranges,but they come with 5G too.

X series doesn't just up the ante in terms of processing power though, it features a larger, sharper FHD+ display and comes with better cameras on the back.

X10 features a 48-megapixel main, 5-megapixel plus the 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with Zeiss optics. X20 has a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside the same backup trio of cameras as the X10.

While the 4470mAh battery is a little smaller than the G-series', but Nokia says it'll last two days and it's equipped with 18W charging capabilities so that it refills quite quickly when empty.

The X-series is aiming to be a more environmentally conscious device too. It won't ship with a charger, but is Power Delivery compatible with your existing adapters. It also ships with a case that's fully compostable when you decide to throw it out.

In the UK, the X10 and X20 will be available at various prices and in varying storage options.

The X10 will come in 6GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB with prices starting at £249. The X20 will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants for £299 and £319 respectively.

