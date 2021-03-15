Nokia X20 5G and Nokia X10 5G details leak ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia set the date for a new event a few days ago and now key details have leaked of the new handsets that should be with us on 8 April.

As well as the new G10 gaming phone with a graphene cooling system, we're also expecting a X10 known by the codename Scarlet Witch (scary) and the X20, known as Quick Silver.

One or both may have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, since we've known for a while that Nokia was going to produce a handset featuring that platform - the latter handset has previously leaked via a Geekbench listing. This is a 5G platform, so these are clearly Nokia's more affordable 5G devices.

According to Nokia Power User (NPU), the X20 will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be available in blue and sand (yellow? or brown?) colour finishes. X10 will be available in white and green (pictured).

We'll also surely get more details on other upcoming phones at the 8 April event, too, which appears to be the replacement event for Nokia's usual slew of device launches at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The event invite doesn't give much away. There's the hashtag #LoveTrustKeep plus the picture of a man looking wistfully into the trees - presumably this is designed to indicate the green handset, but we'll see.

Writing by Dan Grabham.