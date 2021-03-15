Nokia G10 gaming flagship to feature graphene cooling system

(Pocket-lint) - It's been quite some time since Nokia launched a flagship - the 9 PureView - but there's rumour of a G10 gaming device that's soon expected to launch.

And according to Nokia Anew, the Twitter fan community, it's believed the G10 will feature a graphene cooling system - which is yet another reason why it's being angled as a gaming phone.

All the rumour information has arrived over a short period of time. On 8 March was the first leak, suggesting the G10 would feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

However, unlike the Asus ROG Phone 5 or Lenovo Legion Duel, the Nokia G10 isn't thought to have a top-of-the-pack processor - the rumour says a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 is most likely, so a step down from the Snapdragon 800 platform.

That's said to be supported by a mega capacious 5,000mAh battery to keep those gaming experiences ticking along. And, of course, keeping things cool is the graphene cooling system to further assist with longevity per charge.

The camera setup, building from the previous PureView system, is tipped to be a penta arrangement with 108-megapixel main sensor leading the charge. What the other four cameras will be in this arrangement isn't yet clear.

Here's hoping Nokia can deliver strong at the top end, as the company has been sorely absent from the high-end market for some time. We'll see how the Nokia G10 fits into the equation in the near future, no doubt.

Sonos Roam, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 94 By Rik Henderson · 15 March 2021

Writing by Mike Lowe.