Nokia G10 gaming phone could come with Snapdragon 775 and 108MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - More details have leaked about the rumoured Nokia G10 gaming phone.

First revealed on 8 March, the Nokia G10 is said to be the brand's first dedicated gaming handset for a while. It was said then that it is likely to come with a 6.4/6.5-inch display and octa-core processor.

Now we've heard that the screen could feature a 120Hz refresh rate - important for gaming phones - and that the processor in question could very well be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775.

As stated by MySmartPrice, this CPU hasn't yet been officially announced by Qualcomm, but it is said to be based on the 765G, a current processor built with gameplay in mind.

A penta-camera set-up is tipped for the rear, but with a 108-megapixel main camera, rather than the 48-megapixel snapper previously rumoured.

The display, which is listed as 6.5-inch in this latest leak, will be QHD+ and feature Nokia's own PureDisplay V4 technology. It will have the afforementioned 120Hz.

A 5,000mAh battery is said to power the handset.

There's no word yet on when the phone will launch, save for second-half of 2021, nor a price. It is thought to be the natural successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G though.

Rik Henderson

