Nokia rumoured to be launching a gaming phone, the Nokia G10

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia could be preparing to launch a device pitched as a gaming phone, according to the latest rumours.

Nokia - or HMD Global - has been rather quiet of late. Having put all of its eggs into the Nokia 8.3 5G and sponsorship of James Bond basket, things seem to have drifted off a little.

The delay to Bond - and the associated promotional opportunities - seem to have slipped by, with Nokia only putting out a couple of mid-range updates.

Rumours of a phone aimed at gaming might come as something of a surprise, although Nokia has quite a history with gaming, if you consider devices like the N-Gage.

That's not exactly what we're expecting though. The rumours are rather light on details. Coming from NokiaPowerUser it's suggested that the phone uses the model number TA-1334, which has appeared in certification reports in 2021, but few details were revealed.

Now it's claimed that the mysterious phone will have the name Nokia G10. A 6.4-inch display is mentioned, along with an octo-core CPU and 48-megapixel cameras.

That doesn't give us much to go on, as an octo-core device could sit at any position in the portfolio of devices.

Nokia's preference over the past few years has been to launch affordable devices. It's trying to grow market share and we can't see the company attempting to take on the likes of the Legion Phone Dual or ROG Phone 5, so we suspect it will be a mid-range device branded to add gaming appeal. The only device we've recently seen leak is the Nokia 6.4 and it could be that this is a repositioning of that device to add a little more pep to the line-up and remove the feeling of inevitable incrementality.

Whether it will have any specific characteristics to enhance the gaming experience is not yet known - but they could include features such as dual speakers, 120Hz and a game booster model, along with native screen capture options.

With Nokia having been so quiet recently, we'll have to wait and see what's coming - but previous certification for TA-1334 suggests a launch might be imminent. Choosing not to call it the TA-1337 just seems like another missed opportunity.

Writing by Chris Hall.