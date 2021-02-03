Nokia 1.4 offers attractive colours and two day battery for just £89

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has launched its latest creation: the very budget friendly Nokia 1.4. It's available from today for just £89 in the UK (€99 in Europe).

The Nokia 1.4 brings pretty much everything you'd expect from an affordable Nokia. That's to say, it's running a stripped down version of Google's vanilla Android experience.

This particular device runs Android 10 (Go edition) at launch, which means there's little to no interference from Nokia/HMD Global on the software side.

The front of the phone plays home to the 6.51-inch LCD HD+ (720p) display with a small dewdrop or 'V' shaped notch for the front-facing camera.

Turn it around and you'll find a dual camera system on the back made up of a primary 8-megapixel camera and a secondary 2-megapixel macro lens to help you focus on items that are close up.

The front camera is a 5-megapixel selfie cam. Those are pretty much standard features in the best budget phones.

Inside, you'll find the low power Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor along side either 1GB, 2GB or 3GB of RAM depending on whether you go for the 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of storage.

That isn't a huge amount of storage to play with, but you do get the option to expand it via micro SD card up to an additional 128GB.

To keep you going all day there's a 4,000mAh battery which offers up to 8.5 hours of video playback/screen time. That means, for the moderate user, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect two days from it between charges. Maybe even more.

All in all it sounds like a decent phone for the money, offering the basics you need in a package that's attractive and doesn't cost too much. It's available in a lovely Fjord blue, Dusk purple or black.

Writing by Cam Bunton.