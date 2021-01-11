Nokia 6.4 leak could showcase the future Nokia mid-ranger

(Pocket-lint) - A leak from a reliable source shows off detailed images of a forthcoming Nokia handset, which we'd normally expect to launch around February, and will likely be available around April 2021.

The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, @OnLeaks, a reliable source with a good track record when it comes to revealing future devices. Hemmerstoffer, however, admits that he doesn't know whether the device will launch as the Nokia 6.3 or 6.4.

Nokia's most recent launch was the Nokia 5.4 in December 2020, prior to that was the Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 in September 2020 - so we can't see that it would make any sense to have a .3 update at this stage.

The Nokia 6 has been a good device from HMD Global, generally sitting at the sweetspot of power and performance - capable enough as a mid-ranger without the price getting too high. What's strange about these leaked images is that they suggest that the Nokia 6.4 will have a waterdrop notch, despite the Nokia 5.4 having a punch hole camera on the front.

The punch hole is generally seen as a more desirable feature than the waterdrop - indeed, the 3.4 also has a punch hole, so it seems a strange move.

The display is said to 6.45-inches, still with a healthy bezel at the bottom of the phone.

The rear is little more premium, with that signature round camera that we've seen on a number of phones from Nokia recently. But what you can't see is a fingerprint scanner. That's because it has moved onto the power button - as it was on the Nokia 8.3.

It all looks like an interesting package, but some of the critical details are missing. We have no idea what powers this phone. We've previous heard that the Nokia 6.3 (as it was then) was planning to launch on the Snapdragon 675; we've also seen Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's chief product officer, celebrating the launch of the Snapdragon 690, which would add 5G skills.

While we don't have all the details, the future Nokia 6.4 does look like an attractive device.

