Nokia 5.4 mid-range update boosts design for more appealing looks 

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has boosted its mid-range device, stepping up to the 5.4 model, making a couple of hardware and design changes resulting in a more attractive package.

From a design point of view, the Nokia 5.4 shifts to a punch hole front camera for a more modern look over the waterdrop notch of the previous iteration, while the rear of the phone moves from solid colours to offer a subtle patterning for a more sophisticated finish.

The phone itself occupies the same position as the previous model, but the display moves to be a little smaller at 6.39-inches. That makes for a phone that's a little shorter, but overall, pretty similar to the previous version.

Internally it sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 platform and while this might sound like a step back from the 665 of the previous, it's actually a little more powerful. There are 4 and 6GB versions, paired with 64GB storage, with support for microSD.

The battery weighs in at 4000mAh, with Nokia promising that this phone will last 2 days from a charge.

That's all standard mid-range fare, while that display is LCD and comes in with an HD+ resolution - 1560 x 720 pixels. That's not the highest resolution around, and rivals like the Moto G8 Plus will give you a higher resolution in a similar package, which is worth considering.

There's a 48-megapixel main camera on the rear, with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro. Nokia's cinematic functions flow into this design, with the promise of 60fps 1080p video capture.

What's perhaps a little out of sync is that the Nokia 5.4 launches on Android 10. Despite Nokia's adherence to Android One, it seems that this new phone won't be launching on the latest version of Google's software, but it will be scheduled for update some time in Q1 2021.

There will be a staggered release for the new device, rolling out across the end of December and into 2021, priced at £159.99 in the UK.

