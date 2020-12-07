Nokia 5.4 full specs leaked ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia's follow-up to the Nokia 5.3 is close to being launched - if rumours are to be believed - and that means leaks are starting to ramp up in anticipation for launch.

The Nokia 5.4 has already showed up at online retail stores in Australia, and now further details have been revealed thanks to a huge spec dump.

A report by MySmartPrice.com has listed all the key specs we can expect to see.

Starting at the front of the device, it's claimed we'll see a 6.39-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution. That means 720 x 1520, similar to its predecessor, but slightly smaller diagonally.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor by Qualcomm, but also features 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and runs Android 10 software (not Android 11).

A 4,000mAh battery ensures the capacity remains the same as the 5.3, and a microSD card slot and headphone port ensure you can still expand storage and use wired headphones.

As for cameras, it has the now-typical quad camera system on the back with one 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide and two low resolution 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

It'll feature a physical fingerprint sensor - as you'd expect - and is claimed to be launching in two colour variants: blue and purple.

The original report does mention some uncertainty around the notch style in the phone. If it follows the 2020 trend, it'll feature a cutout hole-punch selfie camera, but it could feature a similar dewdrop style notch to the Nokia 5.3.

Given the previous retail leaks, it's likely this phone will launch very soon, so it shouldn't be too long before we find out all the official details.

Writing by Cam Bunton.