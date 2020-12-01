(Pocket-lint) - Nokia Mobile might soon launch a new mid-range smartphone called the Nokia 5.4, according to Nokiapoweruser, which has a solid track record.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to have a punch-hole 6.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a faster processor compared to its 5.3 predecessor, which came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Keep in mind Samsung also offers the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 mid-rangers.

The new Nokia 5.4 smartphone has also already started appearing on Australian retailer websites, including Acquire and Aus Shop IT. In fact, Aus Shop IT claimed the Nokia 5.4 will start at AUD 349 (approximately $258), though Acquire claimed the phone should start at AUD 371 (around $274).

Both retailers agree the Nokia 5.4 will be available in blue and purple colours, however. Given these detailed leaks, the phone could arrive soon.

But let's remember that all this information comes from an unconfirmed report and retailer leaks, so it's just based on rumours and speculation at this point. The mobile company itself has yet to officially announce anything, so bear all that in mind while you wait for official word about a release date.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about the Nokia 5.4, including when and if it might launch and its global availability, of course.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.