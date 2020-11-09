Nokia 8 V 5G UW is a Nokia 8.3 for Verizon

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has announced its second 5G phone, available on Verizon's mmWave 5G service. The catchily-named the Nokia 8 V 5G UW is a version of the Nokia 8.3 for Verizon's network, so it's not really a new device, just a variation.

The new Nokia 8V 5G UW sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G hardware, so this device slots into mid-range, with a quad camera on the rear, offering a 64-megapixel main camera, with lenses from Zeiss.

We've previously reviewed the Nokia 8.3 and found it to be a great device, with plenty going for it, although the camera is a little over-sold. The main camera and the ultra-wide is capable enough, but the macro and depth sensor just seem to be making up the numbers.

The phone gets an aluminium frame with Gorilla Glass front and back, and there are three mmWave antenna in this phone, designed to give you perfect reception for those lightning-fast speeds.

There's a 6.81-inch display on the front of the phone, supporting HDR and offering plenty of space to play - and it looks especially good when you've shot video using 21:9 cinematic mode.

There's a Google Assistant button on the side of the phone which otherwise runs Android One software, so it's pretty free from additions or changes from the stock Android offering.

"We've been committed to delivering a Nokia phones-grade 5G experience on Verizon's Ultra Wideband network before the end of 2020. Today, we make good on that promise. The Nokia 8 V 5G UW is our first affordable flagship carrier device on Android in the US, and it's built on Verizon's state-of-the-art 5G Ultra Wideband network. We're four years into our Nokia phones journey as HMD Global and this is a milestone we’ll all remember," said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer and vice president North America, HMD Global.

It will be available from Verizon.com and in stores for $699, from November 12.

