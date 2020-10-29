(Pocket-lint) - A leaked internal HMD Global document, seen by Nokiamob, has revealed HMD Global's plans, which include a Nokia 10 handset.

HMD Global is thought to be readying a successor to the flagship Nokia 9 PureView, possibly called the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

However, a leaked internal document has surfaced with, reportedly, key details that point to the phone carrying a different brand name. Specifically, the document has a section prohibiting staff from commenting on rumours about a "Nokia 10". The document doesn't make clear whether the Nokia 10 name will replace the 9 PureView or if it's an entirely different device, but reports suspect the phone is a flagship.

This all, of course, begs the question: What's happening with the Nokia PurView brand, and will the Nokia 9 PureView successor actually be called Nokia 10 instead of Nokia 9.3? The document does not offer any further information about the Nokia 10, unfortunately.



HMD Global hopes to become a top-three smartphone OEM within the next five years, so it is targeting India, China, Russia, Indonesia, the UK, Germany, South Africa, and the US, and it's expected to announce the Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, and the Nokia 10 (or 9.3 PureView) by end of 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.