Nokia expected to unveil 9.3 PureView at event in November

(Pocket-lint) - While some expected HMD Global to announce the Nokia 9.3 PureView during its event last week, it actually focused on the Nokia 8.3 5G instead - the previously-announced phone from the next Bond film - plus a couple of entry level handsets. That lead some to believe the illusive 9.3 might not appear in 2020 after all.

However, a new leak now suggests it could be launched in November, alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.

Nokiapoweruser claims that HMD Global is planning a "major launch event" that month. Its sources state that the 9.3 and 7.3 5G will both be announced during the, presumably, online presentation. And, while they didn't mention the 6.3, the site also predicts that will be unveiled too.

There have been so many rumours and leaks surrounding the three that it stands to reason that HMD will want to get them into people's hands while there is still interest.

Speculation on the Nokia 9.3 PureView, in particular, has been doing the rounds since mid-2019 - it has even been called the Nokia 9.2 in the past.

It is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display and either a 64 or 108-megapixel camera.

We'll update when we hear more about the event, and hopefully host it here on Pocket-lint for you to enjoy.

Writing by Rik Henderson.