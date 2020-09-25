Nokia 7.3 renders leak another aniticipated 5G phone from Finland

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours about the Nokia 7.3 have been rumbling for some time, with this phone long been said to be launching in 2020. New renders have put some more meat on those sketchy bones.

The leaks come from a reliable source - Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the name OnLeaks on social channels - although in this case he has partnered with a website we're less familiar with. However, Hemmerstoffer's work is often pretty reliable, so we're inclined to believe this is an accurate look at the forthcoming device.

The Nokia 7.3 is expected to carry through the design we saw on the Nokia 7.2 and more recently on the Nokia 8.3, with a raised, round, camera bump on the rear of the phone.

In this case there's a fingerprint scanner on the rear of what is said to be a 6.5-inch device. The dimensions are given as 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2mm, and it certainly looks like you might expect from this phone.

That sees a punch hole in the display for the front camera and a thinker bezel across the bottom of the display carrying the Nokia name. That's the same layout as we saw on the Nokia 8.3. It looks like there might be some curvature towards the edges of the rear cover. The camera is said to have a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the front camera is said to be 24-megapixels.

There's little else that can be discerned from the images themselves, but there are some other details that align with forthcoming devices.

The biggest of which is that Juho Sarvikas, head of product at HMD Global, was hugely excited about the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, recently confirming that there would be Nokia devices on this platform in the future and the Nokia 7.3 seems like an obvious fit.

One thing remains in question though: Nokia just announced the Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 - what's to say it won't also announce the forthcoming phone as the Nokia 7.4 instead of dragging on the .3 moniker on for longer?

Writing by Chris Hall.