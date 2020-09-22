Nokia updates entry-level Androids with Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4

(Pocket-lint) - Nokia has jumped forward to its .4 updates with a pair of new phones at the entry-level of its range, with the Nokia 2.4 and the Nokia 3.4.

The two new devices are designed to open up access to Nokia's smartphones, without asking customers to pay over the odds.

The Nokia 2.4 is the cheaper of the pair at €119, mostly down to the MediaTek Helio P22 chip that powers it. There's 2 and 3GB RAM versions and 32/64GB storage with support for microSD, so this is very much the entry-level for Android.

It has a big display though, measuring 6.5-inches with a 20:9 aspect, but only offering 720p resolution.

On the rear is a 13-megapixel camera with a depth sensor, while a 5-megapixel camera sits in the waterdrop notch on the front of the phone.

There's a 4500mAh battery and we suspect that will last well over 2 days given the limited spec of this phone.

The Nokia 3.4 is a little more exciting, but it's still at the affordable end of the spectrum coming in at €159. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 with 3/4GB RAM and 32 or 64GB storage with microSD.

The display is 6.39-inches and it gets a punch hole for the front camera which is a great feature at this low level of phone. The display is once again limited to 720p and has a 19.5:9 aspect. There's a 4000mAh battery.

Again there's a 13-megapixel rear camera and depth sensor, but there's also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera on this model. The front camera is 8-megapixels.

Both phones will launch on Android 10, but Nokia offers a two version promise on its devices, so it will get Android 11 and Android 12, along with 3 years of security updates.

The new models will be widely available and come in a range of attractive colours designed to reflect Nokia's Scandinavian heritage.

Writing by Chris Hall.