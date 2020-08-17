(Pocket-lint) - An unannounced Nokia phone has been spotted in a photo taken on the set of No Time To Die, the James Bond film.

Snapped during a visit of the set by Prince Charles, the image shows a device with a circular camera unit on the rear - thought to be the 5G Nokia phone that was previously confirmed would be in the movie.

It matches video also taken during the visit, which faintly shows the device on the desk too.

It's not known exactly what model it is, but the current train of thought is that it is the Nokia 7.3 5G, which is heavily rumoured to make an appearance later this year - much like the postponed film itself.

That is now slated for a 12 November release, so what's the betting the 7.3 might appear around the same time?

It could even be the Nokia 9.3 PureView, of course, which has still not made an appearance this year. Although the camera shape on the rear doesn't look like the many leaked photos of that device.

The new James Bond film was originally planned for release in April 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic. Clearly Bond had more time to die than originally expected.

