A trio of Nokia handsets were expected to make their bow during the third quarter of this year, but while that now looks unlikely sources state they won't be delayed long. The Nokia 9.3 PureView, plus the Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3 mid-rangers, are said to be coming in Q4 instead.

The 9.3 PureView, for example, was expected for September previously - possibly around IFA 2020 time. The German trade show is still going ahead, albeit in a different format, but because of the global pandemic the phone won't be launched there.

Nokiapoweruser claims that parent company HMD Global is more likely to aim for launch at some point between October to December. And that goes for the "low-cost" Nokia 5G phone - otherwise known as the Nokia 7.3 - too.

The Nokia 6.3 will be the cheap and cheerful of the bunch, with a reported Snapdragon 675 processor (even 670 has been touted) and quad-camera unit on the rear.

The biggest deal will be the 9.3 though. It is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display and either a 64 or 108-megapixel camera.

However, unlike its predecessor, its camera unit is tipped to be more conventional.

We'll let you know when we find out more.