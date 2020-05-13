Nokia 9.3 PureView will reportedly shoot 8K video

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is planned for a second-half 2020 release, if the leaks and rumours are true - and the current global goings-on don't get in the way. However, we still know relatively little about it.

Apart from the proposed release window, we believe it could run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + 5G system on chip, and suggestions are its main camera sensor will be 108-megapixels.

Now we understand that HMD's Nokia brand could enable 8K video recording in up to 30fps too.

A source allegedly told Nokia Power User that the feature is still in the development phase, with "camera and editing algorithms" still "work in progress". But, if it does pull off the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be amongst just a handful of phones capable of such high res recording (for example, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series or Poco F2 Pro).

Essentially, other phones that are powered by the Snapdragon 865.

The same source also revealed that its "Pro" and "Night" modes will be improved, while the Zeiss team is working to enhance some of the exclusive Zeiss effects that will come with the phone.

We're not entirely sure when HMD might fully unveil the Nokia 9.3 PureView, but will keep you updated in the meantime.