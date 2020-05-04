New renders purport to give us an insight into the future design of Nokia's flagship phone - thought to be called the 9.3 PureView - and imagines this forthcoming phone reintroducing Lumia design.

There was a lot that was exciting about the Lumia family of phones and the Nokia Lumia 1020 was one such device. It put the camera first and really pushed the envelope, at the time, of what people expected from smartphone cameras.

The Lumia 1020 did have downsides: it was heavy and when you pushed it, it got really hot, but Nokia was attempting to do something different with this phone and there's still a lot of love for the idea of the 1020.

That's probably why these CAD renders from Concept Creator - and shared by LetsGoDigital - owe so much to that Lumia phone. There's Lumia hallmarks all over these devices, with the curved edges and the sculpting around the camera roundel on the rear of the phone.

At the same time, we doubt that Nokia would return to using polycarbonate on its flagship device when the story has been about aluminium on recent models - there's also a look at how the phone might appear if the rumour about an under display camera is true.

We have some suspicions about that technology however. Although it's been shown in prototypes, we've not seen a retail device with an under display camera - and we're not sure that Nokia would be the first to market with it, especially when faced with competition from those big companies actively working on those technologies.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is thought to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G, it's said to have a five camera system on the rear, but it's suggested that there will be a 108-megapixel sensor, although it's thought that the system is still in testing and the final load-out isn't known.

Still, making the Nokia 9.3 PureView look good is going to be the right starting point for this phone. Nokia didn't have huge success with the previous Nokia 9 - and it still has something to prove when it comes to making a flagship-grade handset.