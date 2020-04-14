The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the first devices to launch with loads of cameras on the back. It had five cameras, but not in the way that contemporary phones do - it didn't have that full range of zoom and wide-angle that many phones now offer.

Instead, it used Light's multi-lens system designed to gather more information and data, allowing greater depth sensing and light absorption to give better results than a regular single-lens camera.

The Nokia 9 PureView didn't really take off and faced with rivals that offered way more functionality, it now looks as though the next iteration of this flagship Nokia might be all the more conventional.

Nokia Power User claims to have received a tip suggesting that the Nokia 9.3 (as we think it will be called), will have a five-camera system including a 64-megapixel main camera and a 108-megapixel ultra-wide camera and then depth, macro and telephoto cameras.

NPU does point out that this doesn't come from a completely reliable source, so take the details with a pinch of salt, but the general thinking is that Nokia will be looking for a more "normal" solution than its previous attempt. Looking at the specs here, there's a hint of fan wishlist about them, but with Nokia wanting to make a splash, it could well happen.

Nokia's most recent launches include the Nokia 8.3 - its first 5G handset - and we're expecting the Nokia 9.3 to be a 5G phone too, although most likely sitting on Snapdragon 865.

We'd normally expect the launch to line up with the IFA trade show, normally held in Berlin in September. Whether that event will be taking place remains to be seen, but that seems the most likely time of year that will see this new flagship phone from Nokia.