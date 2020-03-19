Like Bond? Love the Nokia 007 Kevlar case

Nokia is the official phone partner of the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. The film premiere might have been delayed, but there are some 007 goodies coming down the line from official partners.

The 007 special edition Kevlar case will be available for the Nokia 7.2 or the Nokia 6.2, giving a much more rugged look to those devices.

There's a distinct carbon weave to the back, with a near Bond inscription down the side. There's a lot more protection around the sides and on the corners on the phone, so it should be able to handle all the rough and tumble your phone gets into. Nokia says that Kevlar is five times stronger than steel.

The new case will cost €19.99 and will be available in March.

Nokia previously announced the partnership with the next Bond film, confirming that its new 5G phone would be playing a staring role. We now know that phone is called the Nokia 8.3 5G and it will be affordable as well as well-connected.

Nokia also has an advert featuring Lashana Lynch - who will be using Nokia devices in the film. Originally it was planned to launch this Bond-themed advert just before No Time To Die hit the big screen.

It looks like we're going to be waiting a little longer before we get to see that advert, with Nokia saying that it will be released close to the November premiere of the movie.