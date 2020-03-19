HMD Global has released its latest Nokia Original and the focus is music with the new Nokia 5310.

The original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music was launched in 2007, with a keen focus on music. That saw music control buttons on the face of the device, rather than buried in some menu somewhere.

The 2020 reworking of the Nokia 5310 brings that idea to life, with music remaining the focus for this feature phone. That means you get those music controls with dedicated buttons on the side of the handset as well as dual front firing speakers - which promise to be loud.

There's also an FM aerial built into the phone, so you won't need to connect headphones to listen to the radio, which is a big bonus.

Of course it's not a smartphone, it's a feature phone, but it will support services like Spotify, while also allowing you to load on music via a microSD card.

Nokia is promising that you'll get 30 days of battery life, with 20 hours of talk time, and it runs on the Nokia Series 30+ operating system.

The new Nokia 5310 follows on from that HMD Global says has been a very successful revival of old Nokia classics, telling us 400 million people will buy a 2G feature phone in 2020. That's likely to be in regions where a smartphone is just too expensive, but there's also a trend for digital detox or weekend phones.

Previously we've seen the Nokia 3310, the Nokia 8110 and the Nokia 2720 Flip in the Nokia Originals series.

The new handset will be available in March 2020 for around €39.