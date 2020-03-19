Nokia 5.3 is a solid mid-ranger with a quad camera

Nokia has announced the Nokia 5.3, making a big update to its mid-range phone. Previously we saw the Nokia 5.1 on MediaTek hardware, but now it gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 - quite the shift in positioning for this phone.

The highlight feature is the quad camera on the back, as HMD Global pulls this phone into line behind the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 - as well as the Nokia 8.3 5G that launched alongside it.

The camera is comprised of a main 13-megapixel camera, and ultra-wide 5-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor.

That will mean that even though you're buying a phone that comes in at under €200, you'll still get a full range of camera options to explore and play with, meaning you'll be able to capture a wide range of images.

The Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55-inch display, although it sticks to a 720p resolution, but does have a 21:9 aspect. There's a waterdrop notch at the top rather than a punch hole, but it does banish the bezels from the previous version of this phone we saw in the Nokia 5.1.

The Snapdragon 665 is supported by 3/4/6GB RAM - a number of options are being offered, along with storage at 64 of 128GB. There's also an impressively large 4000mAh battery which should give you 2 days of playtime.

The rear of the phone is "composite" - i.e., plastic - while the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The Nokia 5.3 will be available from late April and it will retail for around €189.