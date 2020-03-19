Nokia 8.3 delivers on the affordable 5G phone promise

Nokia had been saying since the middle of 2019 that it was planning to release an affordable 5G handset. To date, most 5G devices have been flagship grade - if not in a higher premium grade - with a few exceptions like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G. Say hello, then, to the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Nokia is pitching this as the first truly global 5G phone, supporting bands that will see it working across the globe, unlike some recent launches that won't work on 5G if you roam out of your region.

It won't be surprising to hear that Nokia is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G, a new platform that integrates 5G connectivity and it's worth noting the G on the end, as this identifies it as slightly more powerful and better positioned to handle the demands of gaming. It's one tier down from the top Snapdragon 865, but in recent year the gap has been closing between the performance of these tiers and we think this will be a perfectly powerful phone.

Nokia has skipped the 8.2 versions, with Juho Sarvikas, chief product office at HMD Global, explaining to us that this was because it wanted to move straight to a 5G model. There won't be a 4G version.

The new Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a 6.81-inch display which is HDR compatible, in a handset that has a punch hole in the left corner for the front camera and pushes back the top bezel for sleek look.

The phone is carved from a block of aluminium for strength, before being covered in a polymer composite and topped with Gorilla Glass. There's a special metalisation process that's been used on the back to create a depth to the colouration, the hero model being the Polar Night - which gives a shimmer that's inspired by the northern lights, fitting Nokia's heritage.

On the rear there's a quad camera system, lead by a 64-megapixel main camera, with an ultra-wide and macro camera joining the fun. There's also a depth sensor and the whole system has Zeiss certification.

There will be some fun features on this camera, like an action cam mode giving you ultra-wide video, or a cinematic mode that will give you a Hollywood style - fitting, given that this phone will be featured in the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

When you select the cinematic mode it will switch to 21:9 capture, using preset colouration and things like fancy lens flair to make your videos look more interesting.

The fingerprint scanner will be integrated into the power button on the side of the phone for easy unlocking.

As with all Nokia phones, it will run pure Android without any bloat, sticking to Nokia's pure, secure and always up to date mantra. We've seen the HMD Global has stuck to an aggressive update cycle for its devices over the past couple of years.

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in summer 2020 and will cost around €599. There will be 6/64GB and 8/128GB versions.