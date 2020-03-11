Nokia is due to hold its delayed MWC press conference on 19 March and it is becoming more likely that the star will be the Nokia 5.3 "Captain America" phone.

Codenamed after the Marvel superhero because of its shield-like circular camera system on the rear, the Nokia 5.3 has been subject of a few leaks in recent times, but now we seem to have real-world images of the device.

Posted by Chinese website ITHome, the poorly exposed, cut-out hands-on photos of the front and rear of the alleged handset give away few clues.

The screen is fairly indistinct, with a hole-punch camera in the top centre. However, it's the now familiar camera on the back that's of most note. Plus, the fingerprint sensor underneath.

That matches previous leaks and shows that this mid-ranger is set to focus (pun entirely intended) on photography first and foremost.

Previous rumours have stated that the quad lens system will be made up of a 16-megapixel main camera, plus two 8-megapixel and one 5-megapixel cameras that will serve different purposes - supposedly, ultra-wide will be in there somewhere.

It is also said to be a 6.55-inch phone.

We'll find out for sure come 19 March, when Nokia's parent company HMD Global will host a launch event in London.