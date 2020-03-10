The Nokia 5.3 appears to be the new name for the Nokia 5.2, which previously leaked showing what looked like a quad camera on the rear of the phone. Codenamed Captain America, a lot more information about this forthcoming phone has now appeared.

The details, shared by Nokia Power User, say that the quad camera system is made up of a main 16-megapixel camera, joined by a 5-megapixel camera and two 8-megapixel cameras. It's not clear what all of these cameras are for and what functions they will offer.

Those cameras are arranged on a round design on the rear of the phone, like the Nokia 7.2, but in this case with the flash in the centre. That's probably where the Captain America name comes from - because it looks a little like a shield.

What's interesting about this phone is where it takes the Nokia 5 series. This is an affordable phone series sitting in the mid-range, said to cost around $180 (£135, €160). The previous device was the Nokia 5.1 announced in 2018 and sat on MediaTek hardware, whereas the new model is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 660/665, along with a 4000mAh battery.

That completely changes the positioning of the Nokia 5 series and it looks like Nokia wants to move this handset up a step. But there are some mid-range credentials remaining, with reports saying it will start with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The display is 6.55-inches with a waterdrop style notch containing an 8-megapixel front facing camera.

We suspect that the Nokia 5.3 will be announced at an event on 19 March.