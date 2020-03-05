Confirmed: Nokia 5G phone will be launched on 19 March

There wasn't huge doubt about this, but Nokia has now confirmed that it will be fully-revealing its 5G handset on 19 March.

The information comes from a Nokia press release announcing that the company is official phone partner of the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, in which HMD Global says: "In the film, Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities of the new Nokia phones portfolio, including the first ever 5G Nokia smartphone which will be fully unveiled on 19 March."

Nokia has been talking about offering an affordable 5G handset for some time. Way back in 2019, Nokia and Qualcomm talked about the opportunity to bring in 5G devices at a more affordable price point and Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global chief product officer, also appeared on stage at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in December 2019 to talk on the topic.

The new Nokia phone is expected to sit on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 platform, which has an integrated 5G modem. That's designed to make it more affordable and easier for manufacturers to put into new devices and we're expecting to see a growth in mid-range 5G phones. So far the only other confirmed device using the hardware is the Redmi K30 5G.

Nokia has so far done a good job in keeping the hardware under wraps with few leaks revealing what to expect. The most substantial leak appeared under the Nokia 5.2 name. This could or could not be the 5G phone - the camera certainly looks fairly premium - but it doesn't really fit into Nokia's 5 series devices, which have previously been budget phones.

The running name for Nokia's 5G phone has been the Nokia 8.2 for some time, although some think it might launch as the Nokia 8.3. What the phone will bring, though, is connectivity at a lower price point, meaning you can get the fastest speeds without breaking the bank.

All will be revealed on 19 March, at Nokia's London launch event.