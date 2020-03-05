Nokia's 5G phone will feature in James Bond's No Time To Die

Nokia has confirmed that it is the official phone partner for the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, where the company's 5G handset will find its way into the hands of 00 agents.

Nokia is due to announce its first 5G handset at an event in London on 19 March, with the company dropping a huge hint with a Bond-style invitation. Now that the news is confirmed, we know that there will be Nokia devices appearing in the new film.

Those will include the Nokia 7.2 smartphone and the Nokia 3310 - a phone that's almost as legendary as Bond himself - as well as the new 5G handset. Nokia has revealed that the film will see Agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch, using the new device and taking advantage of its 5G skills.

Nokia also has a new advert starring Lashana Lynch, and again sees a starring role for an unannounced Nokia handset. The advert is due to be released on 8 March, when we should get a closer look at the handset in question.

"My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about 10-years-old," said Lynch. "In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the 90s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it's exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand."

Nokia's tagline for the new Bond campaign will be "the only gadget you will ever need", and we expect all the details to be announced on 19 March. The film itself - No Time To Die - has been postponed until 12 November.