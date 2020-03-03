HMD Global, manufacturer of Nokia smartphones, has invited the press to an event on 19 March, to be held in London. The event is likely to be a replacement for the cancelled Mobile World Congress launch.

But Nokia appears getting caught up in James Bond fever, with Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global sharing a revealing Tweet, with familiar James Bond-style graphics.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

Exactly what HMD Global is going to launch we don't know. The new Nokia phones have been kept under-wraps compared to some of the extensive leaks that other brands have seen.

There's long been talk of a Nokia 8.2 - an affordable 5G handset, likely running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. Affordable 5G has been talked about a lot by Nokia so we expect that to be well on the agenda.

We've also seen a leak of what we think is the next Nokia Original, a rebooted retro phone - and this time it looks like the Xpress Music is the focus. A feature phone with music credentials like the model from 2007.

There have also been leaks of mid-range updates, while the true flagship replacement - the Nokia 9.2 PureView - is reportedly being launched later in the year.

This also isn't the first we've heard about James Bond and Nokia, with reports that Nokia has been filming a James Bond-style advert in London with Lashana Lynch. With No Time to Die due to open on 3 April 2020, it looks like there could be some Nokia phones in it too. It's also rumoured that Nokia is planning to release a kevlar case, 007 branded.