A recent listing on Chinese certification site, TENAA, has indicated we could be looking at yet another Nokia reboot. Sadly, this one isn't as iconic as either the 3310 or the 8110 'Matrix' phone already launched.

Instead, it appears Nokia may be about to breathe new life into the XpressMusic range by releasing a phone that looks very similar to the 5310 XpressMusic launched in 2007.

Like the 5310, the image included in the listing is a fairly standard looking candybar phone with contrasting red accents on either side of the phone.

Unlike the original, however, it doesn't appear this phone has physical music controls built in for easy play/pause or tracking skipping.

According to the listing, the phone will measure in at 123.75×52.43×13.1 mm, and feature a 1,200mAh battery and a small 2.4-inch TFT display.

Apart from that, it looks like a fairly bog standard 'dumb' phone. We don't know anything about its operating system, however, Nokia has relatively recently started launching basic phones running KaiOS.

KaiOS - while still a very basic user interface - features popular services and apps like Facebook, Google Maps, Assistant and WhatsApp among others.

This ensures those not looking to use a touchscreen smartphone can still access many apps and services we find essential nowadays.

Since it's not been announced officially, we don't know when the phone will hit the market or which regions it will launch in. But, if an announcement is made, it'll likely be fairly soon.