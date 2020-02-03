Nokia 5.2 leaks in hands-on photos with quad-camera array

We know that Nokia will be holding an event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona towards the end of February and it looks as though there could be a mid-range update coming at that event.

Shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, the hands-on photos reveal the design of a new handset from Nokia, which Blass says has the codename Captain America. That's likely because of the circular camera array on the back and the fact that it's carved from a block of Vibranium.

Ok, it's not made out of Vibranium and we have no idea why Nokia is using Marvel characters as codenames - perhaps this is going to be a goody-goody phone that's a little square…

We've not heard much about Nokia's plans, except that we're going to be seeing an affordable 5G handset from the company, dubbed the Nokia 8.2. Previous leaks have also included that a 5.2 might be in the mix.

The leak says that this phone will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, but says little else. Previous leaks have suggested a 6-inch display with that water drop notch for the front camera, while the rear gets a fingerprint scanner and that camera array.

There are no details on what those cameras are, but we suspect that Nokia is trying to bring a lot of camera options to the mid-range with a main, zoom, ultra-wide and perhaps a depth sensor for the fourth.

On the rear of the phone you'll see the product number - TA-1234 - which has previously passed through various certification bodies. It's said to be sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 platform and it will come with Android 10 out of the box.

Nokia has so far done a good job keeping its phones under wraps compared to someone like Samsung, who has seen extensive leaks of its forthcoming phones. We'll know more about Nokia's plans on 23 February.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.